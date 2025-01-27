'Toothless' Tadcaster Albion lose game they ought to have won at Parkgate FC

By Rhys Howell
Published 27th Jan 2025, 21:01 BST
Updated 2nd Mar 2025, 01:01 BST
Tadcaster Albion suffered a 2-1 defeat on the road at Parkgate on Saturday afternoon. Picture: John ClothierTadcaster Albion suffered a 2-1 defeat on the road at Parkgate on Saturday afternoon. Picture: John Clothier
Tadcaster Albion suffered a 2-1 defeat on the road at Parkgate on Saturday afternoon. Picture: John Clothier
“Toothless” Tadcaster Albion’s poor run of form continued as they lost out 2-1 at Parkgate in a game that their manager insists they should have won.

Mick O’Connell felt that the Brewers did more than enough to have come away with maximum points, but was left to rue his team’s failings at both ends of the pitch.

“It’s three points dropped,” the Albion chief said following Saturday’s NCEL Premier Division clash.

"We had total control of the game in the first half but conceded a horrendous goal.

"I think we had 25 shots, they probably had four chances and scored two goals. We had 30 chances and had to rely on a penalty to score.

"You can’t be that dominant in a game and not punish teams. We just looked toothless at the top end of the pitch.”

Trailing 2-0 to goals either side of half-time by Brad Gregory and Luis Afonso Ferreira, Albion only got on the score-sheet when Elliott Andrew converted a 53rd-minute spot-kick.

But O’Connell felt his team should have been awarded another two penalties, and couldn’t hide his disappointment with the performance of the match officials after the final whistle.

“You can’t see a more blatant penalty than the first one, and the second one you can actually hear the contact, but he [the referee] has booked Nathan [Heaton] for diving,” Tadcaster’s manager added.

“It’s so simple, they’re not even hard decisions and they’re not given to us. But, having said that, we can’t be relying on penalties to win games of football.” Defeat sees the Brewers drop to 16th place in the table ahead of this Saturday’s home showdown with Penistone Church (3pm).

