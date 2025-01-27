Tadcaster Albion suffered a 2-1 defeat on the road at Parkgate on Saturday afternoon. Picture: John Clothier

“Toothless” Tadcaster Albion’s poor run of form continued as they lost out 2-1 at Parkgate in a game that their manager insists they should have won.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mick O’Connell felt that the Brewers did more than enough to have come away with maximum points, but was left to rue his team’s failings at both ends of the pitch.

“It’s three points dropped,” the Albion chief said following Saturday’s NCEL Premier Division clash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We had total control of the game in the first half but conceded a horrendous goal.

"I think we had 25 shots, they probably had four chances and scored two goals. We had 30 chances and had to rely on a penalty to score.

"You can’t be that dominant in a game and not punish teams. We just looked toothless at the top end of the pitch.”

Trailing 2-0 to goals either side of half-time by Brad Gregory and Luis Afonso Ferreira, Albion only got on the score-sheet when Elliott Andrew converted a 53rd-minute spot-kick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But O’Connell felt his team should have been awarded another two penalties, and couldn’t hide his disappointment with the performance of the match officials after the final whistle.

“You can’t see a more blatant penalty than the first one, and the second one you can actually hear the contact, but he [the referee] has booked Nathan [Heaton] for diving,” Tadcaster’s manager added.

“It’s so simple, they’re not even hard decisions and they’re not given to us. But, having said that, we can’t be relying on penalties to win games of football.” Defeat sees the Brewers drop to 16th place in the table ahead of this Saturday’s home showdown with Penistone Church (3pm).