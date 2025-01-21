Harrogate Town's newest recruit, Tom Cursons, is welcomed by manager Simon Weaver after joining the League Two outfit from non-league Ilkeston. Picture: Harrogate Town AFC

Harrogate Town have beaten off competition from a host of clubs across the Football League (EFL) to capture the signature of highly-rated young striker Tom Cursons.

The Sulphurites have paid an undisclosed fee to sixth-tier Ilkeston to secure the services of the free-scoring 23-year-old, who has netted 25 goals in 30 appearances so far this season, including a nine-minute hat-trick.

His fine form in front of goal in 2024/25 follows on from a superb end to the previous campaign, where he bagged 12 times in just 10 matches.

Those exploits have attracted interest from a number of League One and Two sides, with Derby County, Bolton Wanderers, Peterborough United, Barnsley and Chesterfield all reportedly keen on Cursons.

But, it is Simon Weaver who has managed to tempt the prolific former Barwell and Met Police forward into putting pen to paper on a two-and-a-half year deal at Wetherby Road.

“I’m delighted," Cursons said. "The chance to play full-time football in the EFL is something I’ve dreamed of, so to be here now with it all signed feels really good.

“I want to come in and affect things straight away, play a part and score goals for the team.

“It’ll probably take a few days and a few training sessions for it to properly sink in but it’s a really exciting time for me.”

With Town currently the fourth-lowest scorers in League Two, they have made no secret of their desire to strengthen their attacking options during the January transfer window, and Cursons follows Fulham loanee Olly Sanderson into the Exercise Stadium.

And Lloyd Kerry, Harrogate's head of player recruitment, says that both he and boss Weaver are thrilled to have got their man.

“We’ve been aware of Tom for a while now,” he revealed. "He's got a great reputation as a goal-scorer, is current top-scorer in his league and we’re delighted he’s chosen to sign for us.

“We like his profile, he’s robust, mobile and we were really impressed with what we saw when we’ve been to watch him.

“The front-line is an area we wanted to strengthen and we now feel we have really good options up there.”

Cursons, who is a Sport and Exercise Science graduate from Nottingham Trent University and is currently studying MSc Clinical Nutrition at the University of Nottingham, is not available for selection for Tuesday night's League Two clash with Colchester United.

But, Town's new number 25 is eligible for Saturday’s trip to Doncaster, subject to FA and EFL approval.