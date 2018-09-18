Tinson's treble fires Town Ladies to victory at Wallsend

Harrogate Town Ladies recorded a second victory in as many North East Regional Women’s Football League Premier Division outings, triumphing 5-2 on the road at Wallsend.

Sophie Tinson hit a hat-trick for Jon Maloney’s newly-promoted team, who kicked off the new campaign with a win over Farsley Celtic on the opening day.

”This was another really good result,” the Town boss reflected.

“We were missing quite a few players, so to go there and play so well and come away with three points is really pleasing.

“We didn’t have the greatest preparation for the match and only had 15 minutes to warm up, but despite this we started well and led 2-0 inside eight minutes.

“All the girls played really well, but Sophie Tinson was excellent and took her goals very well.

“To be fair, she could have had a few more, however I’m happy with 5-2 and we’ve just got to try and keep this momentum that we’ve built going now.”

Town’s first goal arrived early on following some neat interplay in midfield that led to Rebecca Hale being played in on goal where she lobbed home a left-footed effort.

The lead was doubled shortly afterwards, Georgia Marsden’s ball into the right channel setting Tinson away and the Harrogate striker did the rest.

With the wind at their backs in the second period, Wallsend managed to pull one back, however a tidy finish from Grace Adams restored the visitors’ two-goal cushion.

Tinson then intercepted a poor clearance by the home goalkeeper and ran in from 20 yards to make it 4-1.

Town’s player of the match went on to complete her treble before the hosts notched a late consolation.

Maloney’s charges entertain Castleford White Rose on Sunday, 2pm kick-off at the CNG Stadium.

Harrogate Railway Ladies' Southern Division campaign has begun with back-to-back defeats.

Manager Richard Burns was looking for an improvement from his side following their opening day reverse at the hands of Wakefield, but they were edged out by Altofts.

Two individual mistakes allowed the hosts to go 2-0 up courtesy of strikes in the 20th and 24th minute.

The Railway ladies eventually found their feet and went on the attack, their positive play paying dividend three minutes before half-time when Danni Petrova drove home from the edge of the box to reduce the deficit.

The visitors were confident for the re-start and this showed with chance after chance being made, but unfortunately for them, none found the back of the net.

Altofts were also creating opportunities, but due to Railway's keeper Charlotte Donnelly having an absolute stormer of a match, she was able to keep them at bay with some brilliant saves.

The game ended 2-1 to the hosts, but if Burns' side had only put away their chances it would certainly would have been a different result.