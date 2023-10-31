Mick O’Connell was relieved to be able to enjoy a “massively needed” three-point haul when his Tadcaster Albion side beat Maltby Main on Saturday afternoon.

Early second-half goals from Joe Crosby and Oli Norman earned the Brewers a 2-1 success on the road and just their second NCEL Premier Division victory since early September.

That result lifts them to 16th in the table, and although they hold a number of games in hand on all of the sides above them, O’Connell said it is about time that Albion start climbing the division.

“It was massively needed, we needed three points and we knew that,” he reflected.

“We have got loads of games in hand, but we need to start getting points on the board. It’s all well and good saying that you have games in hand, but you need points to start climbing up the table.

“It needs to start looking positive. We want to get in the play-offs but there’s 10 or 12 teams that will all be saying the same thing.

“We know it is going to be tough, but days like Saturday when it’s horrible and the conditions are really hard it is important that you come to places like Malibu and find a way to win - and we did that.”