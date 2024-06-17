Harrogate Town's Exercise Stadium will play host to five pre-season friendlies this summer. Picture: Matt Kirkham

Tickets are now on sale for all five of Harrogate Town’s home pre-season friendlies.

More than 2,500 have already been snapped up for the League Two Sulphurites’ Yorkshire derby clash with Championship Leeds United, which takes place on Friday July 19.

Tickets initially went on sale on June 13 to Harrogate Town season ticket holders and supporters who have purchased a ticket through our ticketing system during the last two seasons.

Season ticket holders have up until June 20 to secure their usual designated seat and can purchase up to four tickets for the match in total.

Supporters who have a ticketing account with the club and have purchased a ticket through Town’s ticketing system during 2022/23 or 2023/24 are also eligible to buy up to four tickets each.

Anyone wishing to attend the Leeds United fixture at Wetherby Road should note that the game will be segregated, with home supporters situated in the Exercise Stadium’s GH Brooks Stand, Duchy Hospital Stand, Exercise Stand, Myrings Stand and the Barclay LED Stand (West).

Away tickets will be sold via Leeds United, with away supporters situated in the PIB Insurance Stand, Kitching Plant Hire Stand and Barclay LED Stand (East).

Supporters should be aware that home tickets are for home supporters only, with away shirts not permitted in designated home sections.

Adult tickets for this fixture are priced at £15, concessions are £12, under-18s are £8, and under-12s are £3.

Before they tackle Daniel Farke’s Whites, Simon Weaver and his men go head-to-head with Huddersfield at the Exercise Stadium on Saturday July 13.

Tickets for that fixture, and Saturday July 27’s showdown with fellow League One outfit Lincoln City will be priced as follows: Adults £10, concessions £8, under-18s £6. Under-12s go free, if tickets are bought alongside one full-price adult purchase.

Fixtures against Sheffield United on Tuesday July 23 and another Championship side, Middlesbrough, on Wednesday July 31, will be priced as follows: Adults £12, concessions £9, under-18s £6. Under-12s go free, if tickets are bought alongside one full-price adult purchase.

As is the case with the Leeds game, all season ticket holders have until June 20 to secure their usual designated seats. After this point, these seats will become available on general sale.

Anyone wishing to book their existing seat simply needs to log into their account as they would to renew their season ticket, or visit Town’s Commercial Street store.

For Harrogate’s only away fixture of pre-season, at National League North outfit Darlington on Saturday August 3, tickets will be available in advance online and can also be bought on the day, by cash or card.

Once they go on sale, tickets can be purchased from https://yourclub.darlingtonfc.co.uk/match-tickets.

Adult tickets will be priced at £10, concessions will be £8, juniors will be £5, and under-12s go free.