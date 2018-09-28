Three victories in a row for in-form Harrogate Town Ladies

Harrogate Town Ladies secured a third consecutive North East Regional Women’s Football League Premier Division victory on Sunday.

Jon Maloney’s team netted a trio of first-half goals on their way to a 4-2 success over Castleford White Rose at the CNG Stadium.

“This was another good win, particularly with us missing a number of players once again,” Maloney said.

“The girls who came into the side did very well, which was pleasing to see.

“We played some brilliant football at the start of the second half and should have been out of sight. Although they managed to get back into the game, we defended very well at 3-2 and then made sure with our fourth goal late on.

“Obviously this was a bit of a step into the unknown after we were promoted last season, but the girls have been superb so far. Three wins out of three is brilliant.”

Sophie Tinson handed Town a 20th-minute lead, finishing well when the ball was delivered back into the box after a corner was cleared.

Castleford pulled level, but 10 minutes before half-time the hosts were back in front as Sophie Simpson’s corner flew directly into the net at the near post.

Shortly afterwards, Maloney’s side struck a third, Tinson running onto a ball over the top, holding up play nicely and then cutting back for Ellie Randall to fire home.

With Town very much in the ascendancy during the early stages of the second period, they should have put the game to bed, but Castleford countered and pulled a goal back against the run of play.

The home defence then coped well under a spell of pressure and Tinson wrapped things up with her second of the game just 60 seconds from full-time.

Next up for Maloney and his charges is a trip to Durham Cestria on Sunday.

“Durham finished second last season so this will be our toughest test so far,” the Town boss added.

Harrogate Railway Ladies are still without a win in the Southern Division of the North East Regional Women’s Football League, following a 2-1 defeat to Barnsley.

Emma Lansdall’s 24th-minute lob left the hosts a goal to the good at Station View, however their visitors were the better side after the break and fought back to steal the spoils.

“The girls’ performances are getting better, but we need to be on it for 90 minutes, not just 70, as in this league you get punished,” manager Richard Burns reflected.

Midfielder Jodi Hodgson was named Railway’s player of the match in midfield.