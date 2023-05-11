The five Harrogate Town players whose contracts are due to expire this summer

Harrogate Town forward Dior Angus in action against Colchester United. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

The 2022/23 season drew to a close on Bank Holiday Monday, with the Sulphurites doing enough to secure a fourth consecutive year playing League Two football.

Planning has already begun for the upcoming 2023/24 campaign and Simon Weaver’s retained list is likely to be announced early next week, with decisions to be made on the future of a number of players.

Of that number whose deals are due to expire in June, veteran centre-half Rory McArdle has already announced his intention to retire.

Veteran centre-half Rory McArdle came off the subsitutes' bench during the latter stages of Harrogate Town's final-day draw with Rochdale to make the last professional appearance of his long career.

The other four players who may well have played their last game for Town are midfielders Alex Pattison and George Horbury, plus forwards Dior Angus and Max Wright.

Goalkeeper Mark Oxley and right-back Toby Sims would also have been out of contract at Wetherby Road this summer, but both men agreed terms to extend their stays with Harrogate before the end of the season.

Forward Sam Folarin is another player who would have found himself in the same position, but played enough games this term to trigger a clause in his deal which means he will remain in North Yorkshire for an additional year.

Loanees Danny Grant, Kazeem Olaigbe, Matty Daly, Matty Foulds and Tom Eastman have all now returned to their parent clubs, meaning that Weaver currently has 17 senior players under contract heading into 2023/24.

Under contract until 2024 and beyond:

Goalkeepers (2) - Mark Oxley, Pete Jameson.

Defenders (8) – Joe Mattock, Will Smith, Warren Burrell, Toby Sims, Anthony O’Connor, Kayne Ramsay, Kyle Ferguson, Miles Welch-Hayes.

Midfielders (4) - Josh Falkingham, George Thomson, Levi Sutton, Stephen Dooley.

Forwards (3) - Sam Folarin, Jack Muldoon, Luke Armstrong.

Out of contract this summer:

