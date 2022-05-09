The eight Harrogate Town players whose current contracts will expire this summer

Harrogate Town winger Simon Power in action against Swindon. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

Goalkeeper Joe Cracknell, defenders Ryan Fallowfield and Rory McArdle, midfielders Lloyd Kerry, Simon Power, Connor Kirby and Joe Leesley and striker Mark Beck could all potentially have played their last game for the League Two Sulphurites.

The long-serving Kerry definitely won't feature again for Simon Weaver's team having decided to retire in order to take up the off-field role of head of player recruitment, though it remains to be seen whether new deals will be offered to any of the other seven.

Town only wrapped up their 2021/22 campaign on Saturday, thus their retained list is yet to be revealed.

Veteran centre-half Rory McArdle's contract at Wetherby Road is up this summer.

But, Weaver is set to hold face-to-face talks with all of those whose contracts are up this summer on Monday and Tuesday and inform them of his decision regarding their futures.

Should Harrogate opt against the offering of, or fail to agree upon new deals with their seven out-of-contract squad members, then they will head into next season with 13 senior players on their books.

Fourteen-goal Sunderland loanee Jack Diamond will now return to his parent club, as will striker Calum Kavanagh (Middlesbrough) and midfielder Josh Austerfield (Huddersfield).

Defender Lewis Richards and attacking midfielder Brahima Diarra headed back to Wolverhampton Wanderers and Huddersfield respectively some time ago due to picking up season-ending injuries.

But, Weaver has revealed that he has already spoken to one club regarding the possibility of one of the aforementioned loan players re-joining Harrogate next term.

Out of contract this summer:

Ryan Fallowfield, Mark Beck, Joe Leesley, Joe Cracknell, Connor Kirby, Lloyd Kerry (retiring), Rory McArdle, Simon Power.

Under contract until the summer of 2023 and beyond:

Goalkeeper: Mark Oxley.

Defenders: Lewis Page, Will Smith, Warren Burrell, Nathan Sheron, Leon Legge.

Midfielders: Josh Falkingham, George Thomson, Alex Pattison.