So far this season, the Sulphurites have received 23 yellow cards and one red, when young midfielder George Horbury was dismissed for a forceful late challenge at Sutton United shortly after coming on as a substitute.

But, how do Simon Weaver’s team’s discipline compare to the rest of the division? Listed here are all of League Two’s clubs, starting with the dirtiest.

For information, a yellow card counts for one point, a double booking is three points and a red card is worth five points.

1. AFC Wimbledon 36 yellow cards, 0 double bookings, one red card - 41 points. Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

2. Northampton Town 29 yellow cards, 0 double bookings, two red cards - 39 points. Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

3. Swindon Town 29 yellow cards, 2 double bookings, 0 red cards - 35 points. Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

4. Stockport County 14 yellow cards, 2 double bookings, 3 red cards - 35 points. Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales