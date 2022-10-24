The dirtiest teams in League Two so far this season and how Harrogate Town compare to Bradford City, Swindon Town, AFC Wimbledon and the rest of the division
Harrogate Town sit 20th in the League Two standings after 14 games of the 2022/23 season, but where do they rank in the fair play table?
By Rhys Howell
2 hours ago
Updated
24th Oct 2022, 9:13pm
So far this season, the Sulphurites have received 23 yellow cards and one red, when young midfielder George Horbury was dismissed for a forceful late challenge at Sutton United shortly after coming on as a substitute.
But, how do Simon Weaver’s team’s discipline compare to the rest of the division? Listed here are all of League Two’s clubs, starting with the dirtiest.
For information, a yellow card counts for one point, a double booking is three points and a red card is worth five points.
