Tadcaster Albion ran out 3-0 winners at home to Parkgate. Picture: Keith Handley

Ryan Qualter hailed the “desire and commitment” of his Tadcaster Albion players after they beat Parkgate 3-0 despite playing most of the game with just 10 men.

Striker Oli Johnson was sent off after half an hour with the game still goalless, but the Brewers made it to half-time unscathed and then went on to take control in the second period.

Olly Green converted Charlie Owen’s pull-back to break the deadlock in the 68th minute, with Aaron Pilkington doubling Tadcaster’s lead having embarked on a fine run out of defence.

Green then wrapped things up for the hosts with eight minutes remaining, finishing first time after being slid through on goal by Joe Billett.

And boss Qualter was full of praise for his team after the full-time whistle.

"The desire and the commitment that the boys have shown is incredible,” he said.

"They were hungry at half-time to not let the red card deter us from what we wanted to do. We wanted the three points.

"Obviously, at half-time, you’re down to 10 men, would you take a draw? Potentially. But the attitude was never that.

"I said at half-time that we’re not going to sit back and take a draw. I felt that we had enough on the pitch, and on the bench, to go and get the win.

“It’s our best result of the season due to the circumstances, and the fact that we lost our last league game. So, overall, this is a fantastic day for the club.”

Victory leaves Albion second in the NCEL Premier Division table, where they now sit just a single point behind leaders Liversedge.