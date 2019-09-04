Ten-goal FA Cup win sets Harrogate Town Ladies up nicely for start of new league season

Harrogate Town Ladies boss Jon Maloney says that Sunday’s 10-0 FA Cup mauling of Wetherby Athletic will set his players up perfectly for their opening league fixture of 2019/20.

The Wetherby Road outfit’s first competitive outing of the new season couldn’t have gone much better.

They took the lead within 60 seconds of kick-off and never looked back, new signing Rosie Gill making an instant impression by bagging a hat-trick in each half.

“I know that Wetherby play a couple of leagues below us but we were on it from minute one and I’m very pleased with the performance,” Maloney said.

“We look to have a bit more pace about us this year and I’m excited about the season ahead.

“We’ve enjoyed the best pre-season that we’ve had in four years and a 10-goal win sets us up nicely for our first league game this weekend.

“Ideally, we want to be up there competing at the top of the table this season, so it’s important that we get off to a positive start.”

Town, who entertain Farsley Celtic on Sunday (2pm), got off to the fastest possible start against Wetherby, new recruit Beth Davies wasting no time in making her mark by opening the scoring in the very first minute.

Gill, a summer signing from Leeds United, made it 2-0 soon afterwards and a third goal followed when Sophie Tinson converted from the penalty spot.

Gill went on to complete her hat-trick either side of a strike by Grace Adams, taking the scoreline to 6-0 at the interval.

Right-winger Gill continued to wreak havoc after the resumption, netting three further goals in the space of 19 minutes before Adams took Town into double-figures four minutes from time.

Reflecting on Gill’s debut heroics, Maloney added: “Rosie is a really good player. She’s added pace down the right and her first game for the club couldn’t have gone any better.”

