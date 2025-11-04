Tadcaster Albion's fitness levels key to their excellent start to the season
The Brewers kept their NCEL Premier Division title bid on track with a 1-0 home win over fellow promotion-hopefuls Sheffield FC at the weekend, a result that keeps them second in the table.
The game’s decisive goal arrived in the 86th minute, when substitute Tawheed Ahmed converted Charlie Owen’s low cross from the right at the far post.
It is far from the first time that a late goal or strong finish to a match has earned Albion valuable points this term, and boss Qualter insists that his players deserve a huge amount of credit for being physically capable of delivering when other teams are starting to run out of steam.
"We know that we are a fit side, I say it all the time,” the Tadcaster chief said. “We had a tough pre-season and have played a lot of games.
"The lads are prepared to go until the very, very end and, to be honest, with 10 minutes left on Saturday, we looked like the only team that was going to go on and win the game.
"I am delighted with every single one of the players. They have worked really hard again last week. They had a game on Tuesday, trained Thursday and this result is down to them.
"They have put the hours in and they’ve got their just rewards with a really well-worked goal at the end.
“Sheffield are a very, very good side, with a lot of quality, so this is our biggest win of the season so far.”
Albion, who sit four points behind leaders Liversedge but with a game in hand, return to action this Saturday when they visit sixth-placed Handsworth (3pm).