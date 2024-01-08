Tadcaster Albion's defensive solidity key to them winning ugly at Golcar United
The game looked very much like it might end goalless, until Brewers forward Joe Crosby pounced on an under-hit, 76th-minute back-pass and flicked the ball beyond the stranded home custodian.
And while impressed with Crosby’s predatory instincts, it was his team’s defensive solidity that really delighted the Taddy chief.
“It was a really poor game of football on a really difficult pitch. It was never, ever going to be pretty, we couldn’t play our football on this pitch and we didn’t have a great deal of control.
“It was always going to be one of those games that was going to swing on a mistake and unfortunately for Golcar it was a mistake on their part and fair play to Crosby, he was in the right place, he got his just rewards.
“Two or three weeks ago, we’d have conceded in a game like that, but I thought we defended really well.
“We say it all the time that if you don’t play well, then keep a clean-sheet and defend properly because in this league you will always get a chance in the game.
“If you can’t execute your chances, you keep the back door locked and today, not just the back four, but from one to 11, I thought we defended excellently. I’m very pleased.”
Victory at Golcar lifts Albion one place to 14th in the NCEL Premier Division standings ahead of this Saturday’s home clash with rock-bottom Goole (3pm).