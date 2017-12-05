Milne sees red as Tadcaster are mauled by Tigers

Skipper Andy Milne was sent off as Tadcaster Albion suffered a 4-1 Evo-Stik Division One North defeat at Hyde United, despite taking an early lead.

Aiden Savory put the Brewers ahead after just four minutes before the dismissal of Milne was quickly followed by Paddy Miller levelling the scores and the hosts never looked back from there.

Albion boss Michael Morton made a single change to the draw with Trafford as striker Savory passed a fitness test and returned to the starting line-up.

The former Farsley Celtic man had gone a couple of months without a goal after a potent start to the campaign but he was back on target inside five minutes of Saturday’s encounter.

Seconds after captain Milne recovered to deal with a dangerous back pass from Chris Howarth, the ball was in Hyde’s net.

Corey Roper’s sweeping ball in behind led to home keeper Peter Crook rushing off his line, but this only caused confusion in the United back line which allowed Savory to nip in and slide into an empty net.

In a frantic start to the game, 10 minutes hadn’t even passed when Matthew Beadle rounded Brewers gloveman Michael Ingham and went to ground wanting a penalty, only for the referee to award a goal kick.

The Tigers were hungry to respond immediately as Harry Coates marauded forward and tested Ingham’s handling.

Hyde continued to put pressure on Taddy and came close on fifteen minutes when Porritt fizzed into Beadle who cryuff-flicked first time to Tom Pratt, but the latter’s effort bent wide.

Albion managed to ride out this wave of Tigers attacks and order was restored for a period.

Morton’s side threatened to extend their lead shortly after the half-hour-mark as Savory’s strike from outside of the box was tipped wide by Crook before Josh Greening whipped an attempt goalwards.

Nevertheless, the turning point in the contest came two minutes later as skipper Milne was shown a straight red card.

The defender was adamant that Pratt was in an offside position as the ball was played through to him, but the flag didn’t come and Milne then brought down the attacker, leading to his dismissal for a professional foul.

This saw the versatile Savory move into the back four to partner Josh Barrett.

Janni Lipka then sent a fierce strike into the side-netting as Tad looked to have made it to the break with their lead still intact.

However, former Brewer Miller levelled right on the stroke of half-time as he flicked onto his weaker right-foot before his drive deflected in to the net via the underside of the crossbar.

Taddy came out in the second 45 and looked to frustrate the Tigers by sitting in, getting bodies behind the ball and making it difficult for them to find space.

And this was working for the first 15 minutes of the half as the hosts were restricted to trying their luck with long-range strikes.

However, as the clock ticked past the hour-mark, the home side nudged in front when first-half substitute Karl Jones somehow got beyond Lawrance Hunter and Cameron Murray before sneaking a show into the bottom corner.

When Albion did regain possession, they had very few options going forward with Tom Corner isolated up top.

With little in front of him, Greening cleverly tried to catch Crook off guard by going for a spectacular flick up and volley from all of 35 yards.

The strike was well executed by the Taddy man, but there was not enough loop on the effort to trouble the former Harrogate Town stopper.

The result was then rubber-stamped by the hosts with 14 minutes remaining.

Hyde created an overload down Albion’s right-hand side and a low cross into the danger area was turned in at the near post by Beadle.

This goal killed off the contest and Darren Kelly’s side went on and grabbed a fourth in the final minute when Dominic Marie’s miscued shot dropped kindly for James Burke to tap in from just a couple of yards out.