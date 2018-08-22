Brewers bounce back, but Collins insists there is still room for improvement

Tadcaster Albion bounced back from the disappointment of their opening-day defeat to Carlton Town with a thrilling Evo-Stik East victory over Sheffield FC on Tuesday evening.

The Brewers eventually emerged triumphant by a 4-3 scoreline, yet although pleased by the result, assistant manager Si Collins feels their is still plenty of room for improvement.

“I’m delighted that we’ve managed to get off the mark and get three points,” he said.

“In possession I think we played really well, we moved the ball well, created lots of chances and their keeper has pulled off some great saves, but out of possession there were some schoolboy errors at the back.

“To concede three goals and a penalty, it could have been worse for us.

“I don’t want to pray on the negatives, but we’ve got a group of players who have all played at a good level, they’ve got good experience but then switch off at times.

“I don’t know if we have to go back to basics in training, but we definitely have to improve if we’re going to go forwards in the season and do well.”

Just four minutes were on the clock when Billy Whitehouse’s hopeful clip in behind was misjudged by home goalkeeper Josh Turton, allowing Aiden Savory to flick the ball into the empty net.

Waide Fairhurst drew Sheffield level soon afterwards and the game was turned on its head just before the hour-mark, Mitchell Dunne tapping in from five yards out.

Taddy looked in big trouble when the hosts were awarded a 74th-minute penalty but Michael Ingham saved from Fairhurst and Casey Stewart then poked in Savory’s knock-down from a Whitehouse cross at the other end to level the scores.

The Brewers went back in front in the 81st minute, Turton dropping another Whitehouse cross at the feet of Lumsden who made no mistake

Almost straight from the re-start, Dunne’s exquisite volley flew past Ingham and in off the underside of the bar to make it 3-3 , but there was one last twist, as the visitors netted what proved to the decisive goal in the 87th minute.

Lumsden was just too strong for Daryl Winter, who failed to clear his lines and allowed the hungry forward to bare down on goal and delicately touch a bouncing ball past Turton and into the back of the net.

Albion return to action on Saturday when they host Northern League Division One outfit Shildon in the preliminary round of the FA Cup.