Albion’s winning streak ended by Atherton stalemate

Tadcaster Albion remain unbeaten in eight matches following a goalless draw at home to Atherton Collieries.

Michael Morton’s men stay sixth in Evo-Stik Division One North and keep hold of the play-off spot that five successive victories prior to Saturday’s clash at the i2i Stadium had earned them.

In a lively start to the contest, Casey Stewart went close for the Brewers after seven minutes when he cleverly flicked the ball inside a defender but struck narrowly wide of the target.

Four minutes later saw the best chance of the entire game come and go when Colls’ Jordan Cover was sent clean through on goal but after steadying himself, he dragged wide.

The visitors continued to exploit the space in behind the Albion back-line and less than 60 seconds later Cover squandered another good chance, pulling a strike past the post once more.

At the other end, Billy Whitehouse was looking as dangerous as ever when receiving the ball at his feet and taking on defenders, and it was his deep cross which eventually dropped to Pete Davidson, but the latter’s shot on the slide was well blocked.

Atherton then laucnhed a rapid counter-attack which saw with home stopper Michael Ingham having to adjust sharply to claim Vincent Bailey’s chipped effort.

After a positive start by the Lancastrians, Taddy did come back into the contest and went incredibly close to opening the scoring on the half-hour-mark.

Stewart’s lofted ball into the box was met by a looping header from Chris Howarth that looked destined for the top corner, however ex-Brewer Greg Hartley returned to haunt his former club, brilliantly flinging himself high to his left to somehow claw the effort away.

Hartley enjoyed a solid afternoon against his former side and he was called into action again five minutes later to push Whitehouse’s powerful free-kick clear.

Morton’s team were much improved in the second part of the first 45 and another half-chance went begging with Fraser Papprill flicking wide from a Whitehouse corner.

Early in the second period, Stewart showcased just how quick he is, turning on the turbo to somehow keep a ball in play that looked beyond him and then pulling back into the box.

Both home striker Aiden Savory and gloveman Hartley launched themselves at the ball, but it was the Atherton custodian who came away with it, at the second attempt.

The reaminder of the half provided even fewer noteworthy moments than the first had done, and although Ben Hardcastle managed to direct a strike towards the home goal, Ingham was able to make the most comfortable of saves.

With the defences well and truly on top as time ticked by, Whitehouse did engineer a late sight of goal having jinked inside, but he fired comfortably wide and the game ended goalless.