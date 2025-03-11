Tadcaster Albion play their football in the NCEL Premier Division. Picture: Craig Dinsdale

Tadcaster Albion are launching a crowdfunding campaign to secure the club’s future, strengthen community projects and improve facilities.

The Brewers, who have been in existence for 130 years, currently play their football in the NCEL Premier Division and are looking to progress both on and off the pitch in the coming months.

A statement released by Albion said: ‘Would you like to have a say on running your own football club and making a real difference to the lives of disadvantaged young people in your community whilst also helping us develop our club facilities?

‘This is your chance to be part of something special and make a real difference. It is more than crowdfunding; this is an investment’.

Albion’s first aim is to increase the club’s community impact, with 25 percent of money raised to be invested in the Taddy Community Foundation, which supports disadvantaged young people and adults through football and outreach programs.

The Brewers plan to launch their first-ever ladies team and a junior academy, creating new opportunities for players of all ages, as well as working with local charities and organisations to provide life changing experiences for the community.

Tadcaster want to use 25 percent of cash generated to modernise their clubhouse, transforming it into a community hub and revenue-generating event space.

Funds will also help enhance the club’s live-streaming capabilities, allowing supporters across the world to follow their journey.

Albion’s first live-streamed match will be their clash with Beverley Town on April 5, marking a new era for the Brewers.

The final 25 percent of money raised will be used to strengthen Mick O’Connell’s playing our squad, as Tadcaster look to build towards mounting a challenge for promotion back to the Northern Premier League.

To donate, please visit https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/taddy1892

Albion are offering a range of memberships and packages for anyone wanting to help them on their journey, starting with match ball sponsorship at 100.

There are also a number of membership offerings ranging from 200 per season to 799.

‘By supporting our crowdfunder, you are not just helping a football club, you are helping to build a stronger community,’ Albion’s statement continued.

Anyone wanting to discuss any aspect of the Brewers’ fundraising campaign can email Richard Norman at [email protected]