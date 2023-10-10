Tadcaster Albion thrash Bradford Park Avenue in West Riding County Cup
The Brewers fell behind against their higher-division hosts, who play their football two tiers further up the pyramid, when Myles La-Bastide struck with just seven minutes on the clock.
But Declan Slater levelled matters midway through the first period, before second-half goals in quick succession from James Moorby, Dan McDaid and Tawheed Ahmed put Albion in full control.
Harry Varley pulled one back for Avenue late on, though Tadcaster had the final say when Joe Crosby bagged in stoppage time.
Albion’s scheduled fixture with Hallam was postponed on Saturday due to a waterlogged pitch at Ings Lane.
This weekend, the Brewers host Emley, 3pm kick-off.