Tadcaster Albion thrash Bradford Park Avenue in West Riding County Cup

Dan McDaid was on target for Tadcaster Albion as they thrashed Bradford Park Avenue 5-2 on Monday evening. Picture: Craig Dinsdale

The Brewers fell behind against their higher-division hosts, who play their football two tiers further up the pyramid, when Myles La-Bastide struck with just seven minutes on the clock.

But Declan Slater levelled matters midway through the first period, before second-half goals in quick succession from James Moorby, Dan McDaid and Tawheed Ahmed put Albion in full control.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harry Varley pulled one back for Avenue late on, though Tadcaster had the final say when Joe Crosby bagged in stoppage time.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Albion’s scheduled fixture with Hallam was postponed on Saturday due to a waterlogged pitch at Ings Lane.