Tadcaster Albion thrash Bradford Park Avenue in West Riding County Cup

Tadcaster Albion thrashed Bradford Park Avenue 5-2 in the first round of the West Riding County Cup on Monday evening.
By Rhys Howell
Published 10th Oct 2023, 14:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 14:18 BST
Dan McDaid was on target for Tadcaster Albion as they thrashed Bradford Park Avenue 5-2 on Monday evening. Picture: Craig DinsdaleDan McDaid was on target for Tadcaster Albion as they thrashed Bradford Park Avenue 5-2 on Monday evening. Picture: Craig Dinsdale
Dan McDaid was on target for Tadcaster Albion as they thrashed Bradford Park Avenue 5-2 on Monday evening. Picture: Craig Dinsdale

The Brewers fell behind against their higher-division hosts, who play their football two tiers further up the pyramid, when Myles La-Bastide struck with just seven minutes on the clock.

But Declan Slater levelled matters midway through the first period, before second-half goals in quick succession from James Moorby, Dan McDaid and Tawheed Ahmed put Albion in full control.

Harry Varley pulled one back for Avenue late on, though Tadcaster had the final say when Joe Crosby bagged in stoppage time.

Albion’s scheduled fixture with Hallam was postponed on Saturday due to a waterlogged pitch at Ings Lane.

This weekend, the Brewers host Emley, 3pm kick-off.

