Tadcaster Albion take a point at Barton Town on final away trip of 2024/25
The Brewers, who sit 17th in the NCEL Premier Division with two matches left to play this term, drew 1-1 in North Lincolnshire thanks to midfielder Andrew Shepherd’s second goal of the season.
Oli Norman fired over the top for Taddy early on, with the same player then brought down in the box. though the referee turned his back on the visitors’ appeals for a penalty.
Albion would however break through in the 19th minute. Kieran Greenway drove along the byline and although his low cross from the right was cleared, the ball landed at the feet of Shepherd, who drove home the opening goal from just inside the penalty area.
Harry Lovick then cleared the cross-bar as Barton sought a reply, before Brewers goalkeeper Sam Green was forced into action by Grant Tait.
The visitors made it into the interval with their lead in tact, though the home team started the second half strongly and, in the 48th minute, Abrahams slid the ball just wide of the upright.
Barton continued to press and drew level on 55 minutes when Fraser Papprill netted with a powerful header from a corner.
Tadcaster twice came close to retaking the lead in the 65th minute. First, Jamie Tomlinson’s dangerous cross from the left was deflected into the side-netting by a Town defender.
Then, from the resulting corner, captain Dan Thirkell saw a goal-bound header punched clear by Tom Nicholson.
Six minutes from time, substitute Fraser Middleton-Tozer went close again for Albion as he curled the ball just over the bar from the edge of the penalty area, but in the end the spoils were shared.
