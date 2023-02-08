Tadcaster Albion suffer costly defeat to Carlton Town in battle of the basement boys

Theo Hudson squandered one of Tadcaster Albion's clearest scoring opportunities as the Brewers suffered a 2-0 home loss to fellow strugglers Carlton Town. Picture: Dom Taylor

The rock-bottom Brewers finally recorded their first win of the season when they beat Sheffield FC in their previous outing, but failed to follow that up with another victory over the side who kicked-off the game just one place above them in the table.

Straight from the first whistle, Tadcaster were on the front foot with Theo Hudson breaking down the right flank, but with 18 minutes on the clock they found themselves a goal down.

A long Carlton throw-in was headed on by striker Alex Howes, allowing the unmarked Aaron O’Connor to swivel and smash the ball into the net.

An end-to-end affair ensued, yet although Albion engineered some promising attacking opportunities, they failed to really threaten the away goal.

That was until the 34th minute when Scott Smith drove through the midfield and although Omar Sanyang could not control his pass, the waiting Hudson found himself well placed on the six-yard line with just the keeper to beat, only to shoot weakly at Mike Emery.

The first period ended with a spell of pressure on the Tadcaster goal, and although they made it to the interval without conceding again, the second half began in similar fashion.

On 59 minutes, with Albion on the attack, Carlton were awarded a penalty for a supposed hand-ball. None of the visiting players had appealed, but the referee pointed to the spot regardless.

Millers keeper Emery stepped up to try and double the score, however Josh Mazfari went the right way and saved his effort.

Carlton’s Khyle Sargent, without any provocation, then attempted to wrestle Mazfari to the ground, but benefited from another questionable refereeing decision in receiving a yellow card rather than a red for his indiscretion.

And it was not long before things got even worse for Taddy, O’Connor poking home for 2-0 on 64 minutes following a long throw-in.

Rafael Ferreira shot into the side-netting as the hosts pressed for a way back into the contest and Mariusz Bratkowski forced a superb stop out of Emery from point-blank-range, but that was as close as Andy Monkhouse’s team would come to a breakthrough.