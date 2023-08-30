News you can trust since 1836
Tadcaster Albion sink Boro Rangers to cruise into second qualifying round of FA Vase

Tadcaster Albion progressed to the second qualifying round of the FA Vase on Saturday courtesy of a 4-2 victory over Northern League outfit Boro Rangers.
By Rhys Howell
Published 30th Aug 2023, 10:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Aug 2023, 10:39 BST
Luke Stewart is congratulated by his Tadcaster Albion team-mates after firing the Brewers into a 2-0 lead against Boro Rangers. Picture: Craig DinsdaleLuke Stewart is congratulated by his Tadcaster Albion team-mates after firing the Brewers into a 2-0 lead against Boro Rangers. Picture: Craig Dinsdale
Luke Stewart is congratulated by his Tadcaster Albion team-mates after firing the Brewers into a 2-0 lead against Boro Rangers. Picture: Craig Dinsdale

The Brewers applied some early pressure and took the lead in the eight minute when Kieran Greenway’s effort was spilled by the visiting goalkeeper Horner and Oli Norman was on hand to tap home.

With Mick O’Connell’s men continuing to ask plenty of questions, they went 2-0 up on 18 minutes when a long ball out of defence from Dan Thirkell was picked up by Luke Stewart who advanced towards goal and coolly fired a finish under Daniel Horner and into the net.

With four minutes to go until the interval, Tadcaster added a third. Greenway played an inch-perfect ball out to Lewis Stephens on the right wing and his cross picked out the waiting Norman for a simple conversion.

The Brewers did however switch off just before half-time, allowing Callum Hickman to pull one back for Rangers.

The second period was a more even affair and it took until the 84th minute for the next goal to arrive.

It was Albion who got it, Jordan Hines following up after a Norman effort was saved to end the game as a contest at 4-1.

Rangers did manage to find the net for a second occasion just before the final whistle as Jack Guy beat Joe Wilton from close range, but Taddy had already done enough.

Next up for O’Connell and his men is an FA Cup first qualifying round clash at home to Heaton Stannington this Saturday, 3pm kick-off.

