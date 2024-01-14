Tadcaster Albion require last-gasp goal to salvage a point at home to struggling Goole AFC

Mick O’Connell was left extremely frustrated after seeing his Tadcaster Albion side held at home by NCEL Premier Division strugglers Goole.

Indeed, the Brewers needed a last-gasp equaliser to salvage a point against opponents who kicked-off Saturday’s game bottom of the table.

Albion fell behind on three occasions prior to Sam Kay heading home in stoppage-time to make it 3-3, with Oli Norman bagging a brace earlier in the contest.

And although he credited his players with showing real character as they recovered from that trio of set-backs, O’Connell wasn’t best pleased at the final whistle.

“It’s two points dropped, in my opinion,” the Taddy boss said.

"You can’t knock this group of players’ endeavour. They will keep going, keep fighting and they showed good character to fall behind three times and get back into the game three times.

"But, the game should have been over by half-time and we are disappointed with the chances that we missed.

"No matter who you are playing against at home, you cannot concede three goals. We just seemed like we were too easy to play against.

"I don’t think our structure was good enough and we made too many bad decisions. For all the chances we missed, because of how sloppy we were, tactically, technically and mentally, I don't think that we deserved much from the game.”