Tadcaster Albion record back-to-back wins as Harrogate Railway are held following thumping success
The Brewers came from behind to win 2-1 courtesy of Oli Norman’s 19th and 20th goals of the season, recording back-to-back NCEL Premier Division victories in the process.
“I don’t think it was our best performance, it wasn’t the best game of football I have ever seen, but got the job done,” the Albion boss reflected.
“We looked like a team playing its first game of pre-season during the warm-up, there was no intensity, and we started on the back foot. We were sloppy and the passing wasn’t good enough.
“There were stupid turnovers in bad areas of the pitch and we just weren’t good enough with the ball for the first 15, 20 minutes.
“Oil’s penalty was maybe the turning point. We turned the screw after that and, for periods, we looked a decent side, but struggled to kill the game off.”
In NCEL Division One, Harrogate Railway went from one extreme to the next, following up last week’s 8-1 thrashing of Ollerton Town with a goalless draw at home to Worsbrough Bridge Athletic.
Sam Clothier led the way against Ollerton, netting a hat-trick, while Nathan Merchant bagged a brace and Harry Bandeira, Alex Clark and Maximilian Bauer also struck.