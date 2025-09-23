Tadcaster Albion produce 'complete performance' to sink Grangetown Boys Club

Tadcaster Albion goal-scorer Oli Green is congratulated by team-mate Fatlum Ibrahimi at Grangetown Boys Club. Picture: Submitted

A “complete performance” was Ryan Qualter’s assessment of Tadcaster Albion’s 4-1 FA Vase success at Grangetown Boys Club.

The Brewers recovered from falling behind early on to secure their place in the first round proper thanks to an Oli Green brace, Matt Mulhearn’s penalty and an Alex Clark strike.

And boss Qualter said that there was plenty to admire about the way his team went about their business on Saturday afternoon.

"It was a complete performance,” he said. “We were a little bit frustrated with the goal, because we switched off and we go 1-0 down, but the lads showed that resilience and togetherness to come back.

"We scored and went in at half-time 3-1 up and we just said ‘let’s have a professional performance in the second half’, and we did. We limited them to maybe two or three chances.

"To come away from home, for what we knew was going to be a tough game, and run out 4-1 winners, I am immensely proud of the group.

"To be honest, we could have scored more, but to be in the next round was the aim, and we are in the hat.”

Ellis Leka broke the deadlock to move Grangetown ahead in the 13th minute, though Tadcaster levelled things up 11 minutes later when Mulhearn converted from the spot after Charlie Thompson was fouled inside the box.

And it was not long before Albion took the lead, Clark firing into the roof of the net when a corner was cleared only as far as him.

A third goal arrived on the stroke of half-time, Norman finishing precisely after he was picked out by Thompson.

And Norman then wrapped things up in the 78th minute having pounced on a loose pass out of defence by a Grangetown man.