Mick O’Connell says there can be no doubt that his Tadcaster Albion players are still “fighting for the club”.

Tadcaster Albion manager Mick O'Connell. Picture: Gerard Binks

After a run of three consecutive NCEL Premier Division defeats, the Brewers put a much-needed three points on the board when they thrashed Pickering Town 6-3 at Ings Lane.

But, having conceded twice inside the first 10 minutes, Taddy found themselves staring down the barrel at another loss, and had to show plenty of character to battle their way back into the contest.

"The lads’ reaction tells anyone inside the ground that they are fighting for the club, fighting for the shirt,” O’Connell said.

Luke Stewart bagged a brace during Tadcaster Albion's 6-3 home win over Pickering Town. Picture: Craig Dinsdale

"When you go 1-0 down after 30 seconds it can deflate you. Then, when you get back into the game and concede again straight away, it can be deflating.

"So, credit to the lads, I thought that their character was unbelievable. All credit has to go to them.”

“We are disappointed by the manner in which we conceded and the times we conceded. They were soft goals that we gave away.

"But, on the flip side, we have struggled for goals in recent weeks, and we’ve scored six but could easily have scored 12.”

Luke Stewart (2), Oli Norman, Joe Crosby, Conor Qualter and Kieran Greenway were the men on target for Albion, with the first of their five goals arriving during an action-packed first half.