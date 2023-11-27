Tadcaster Albion perform 'much better' during home draw with Thackley AFC

Tadcaster Albion manager Mick O’Connell was satisfied to end up with a point from Saturday’s clash with Thackley, crediting his players with delivering a much-improved performance.

Fatlum Ibrahimi wins a header during Tadcaster Albion's 2-2 home draw with Thackley. Pictures: Craig Dinsdale

The Brewers boss was far from happy with what he witnessed during recent showdowns with Knaresborough and Rossington and demanded that his team be “braver” in terms of their approach.

But the Irishman didn’t have too many complaints after the full-time whistle on this occasion, having seen goals from Junayd Cassius-Gill and Oli Norman secure a 2-2 draw at Ings Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It’s important that when you can’t win a game, you don’t lose it,” O’Connell reflected.

Brewers boss Mick O'Connell felt that his side were very good value for a point against Thackley.

"The last couple of games, we have ended up too deep and chucked away leads, but today I thought that we were much better without the ball.

"With the ball, we could probably still be a little bit better. Our performance was good without being brilliant.

“I thought that we performed well in certain stages of the game. I was pleased with our application and our desire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We had enough chances to win it, but either side could have won it. It turned into a bit of a basketball game and I think that in the end a point is probably fair.”

Cassius-Gill broke the deadlock on 31 minutes when he slammed the ball home following a nicely-executed corner routine, however goals either side of the interval from Tom Greaves moved Thackley ahead.

Norman would however level matters just past the hour-mark, earning and then converting a penalty.