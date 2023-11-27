Tadcaster Albion perform 'much better' during home draw with Thackley AFC
The Brewers boss was far from happy with what he witnessed during recent showdowns with Knaresborough and Rossington and demanded that his team be “braver” in terms of their approach.
But the Irishman didn’t have too many complaints after the full-time whistle on this occasion, having seen goals from Junayd Cassius-Gill and Oli Norman secure a 2-2 draw at Ings Lane.
"It’s important that when you can’t win a game, you don’t lose it,” O’Connell reflected.
"The last couple of games, we have ended up too deep and chucked away leads, but today I thought that we were much better without the ball.
"With the ball, we could probably still be a little bit better. Our performance was good without being brilliant.
“I thought that we performed well in certain stages of the game. I was pleased with our application and our desire.
"We had enough chances to win it, but either side could have won it. It turned into a bit of a basketball game and I think that in the end a point is probably fair.”
Cassius-Gill broke the deadlock on 31 minutes when he slammed the ball home following a nicely-executed corner routine, however goals either side of the interval from Tom Greaves moved Thackley ahead.
Norman would however level matters just past the hour-mark, earning and then converting a penalty.
Saturday’s result leaves Tadcaster 14th in the NCEL Premier Division standings.