Tadcaster Albion striker Albert Ibrahimi, right, is congratulated by his brother, Fatlum Ibrahimi, after scoring against Winterton Rangers. Picture: Craig Dinsdale

Mick O’Connell was far from satisfied with Tadcaster Albion’s performance despite seeing his side win for the first time in four matches when they beat Winterton Rangers on Saturday.

Two first-half strikes in quick succession from Albert Ibrahimi put the Brewers in full control at Ings Lane before Elliott Andrew’s late effort wrapped up a 3-0 success.

And, although pleased to end a run of three consecutive league and cup defeats, O’Connell felt that there was plenty that his players could have done better.

“I thought that we probably had too much control, we lacked discipline, we lacked the ability to move the ball quickly and into the right areas, and I thought that we were a bit sloppy at times,” the Albion boss said.

"It’s a game where we should have been out of sight, but we missed too many chances and weren’t good enough in the final third.

"The final pass wasn’t good enough or the ball in wasn’t good enough. We were pretty wasteful, to be honest.”

O’Connell was however much happier to see striker Ibrahimi net a brace as he works his way back to full fitness following an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

"He deserved his start,” he added. “He’s been coming off the bench as we try to look after him because he’s coming back from a serious injury.

"We’ve been building him up and he got a good 60 minutes into his legs on Tuesday night in a tough game and I thought that he was really, really good on Saturday.

"Once we get him up to speed, he’ll be one of the best players in the league playing in those pockets on the half turn. He’s going to be a really big player for us.”