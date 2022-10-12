Tadcaster Albion lose again, but Neil Sibson is encouraged by impact of new signings

Tadcaster Albion's new goalkeeper, Max Culverwell, climbs highest to claim a cross during Saturday's narrow defeat at Grimsby Borough. Picture: John Clothier

New signings Max Culverwell, Nathan Valentine and Scott Smith were all handed starts and went on to make a favourable first impression despite the Brewers slipping to their seventh defeat in 11 Northern Premier League East Division matches.

“Max did really well, he kept the score down, made a couple of good saves - as their keeper did as well, it wasn’t one-way traffic,” Sibson reflected.

“Valo came in, we know what he’s about, he added steel, experience, I thought he had a decent game. He’s never played below this level and he’s what we need in midfield, a bit of experience – and Scott Smith ran his heart out.

“They’re three new players, Max probably had the best game of the three, but we’re happy with those who have come in and they will get better.”

The only goal of Saturday’s game arrived five minutes into the second half when Grimsby’s Daniel Trott managed to get down the right and deliver a low cross for Jack Bradbury, who nipped in at the near post and scrambled home.

Reflecting on Albion’s overall performance, Sibson wasn’t too happy with what he witnessed.

“I’m very disappointed. It was a poor game and I think a bit of naivety cost us.

“We huffed and puffed. The ball just didn’t seem to be sticking [up front], there were wrong decisions in wrong areas, it just seemed to be coming back.

"We weren’t quick enough and inevitably it has cost us in terms of getting on the front foot.”

Tadcaster’s most recent defeat leaves them second-from-bottom of the table, with Sibson admitting that the fact they are still yet to win a game is something of a worry.

"It’s always a concern,” he added.

“We are under pressure. We are in a relegation dog-fight, but we are working hard behind the scenes.”

