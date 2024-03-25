Tadcaster Albion lacked ruthless edge during goalless draw at Frickley Athletic

Tadcaster Albion drew 0-0 on the road at Frickley Athletic on Saturday. Picture: Craig Dinsdale

The Brewers created more than enough chances after the interval to go on and secure a fourth NCEL Premier Division victory in five matches, but had to settle for a share of the spoils in the end.

“We controlled the game with the ball, even though it was really difficult with the wind,” O’Connell said following Saturday’s stalemate. “The wind sort of killed the game. It’s a nightmare to play in winds like that because it’s blowing right across the pitch and the ball can end up anywhere.

"First half, I thought that we looked flat, tired, laboured. We were nowhere near, we were second to most balls, we didn’t play with enough energy or enough fight.

“We didn’t start the game properly and we had a good chat about that at half-time and I thought that we were better in the second half.

"We huffed and puffed but weren’t ruthless enough. The way that the game panned out in the second half, we had so many good opportunities. We missed two one-versus-ones again, we seem to be having the same conversations every single week. We need to be able to kill games off.

"I thought that one goal was always going to win it for either side. We never really looked like conceding, other than maybe from a set-play or something like that, and we created enough chances to win the game, but like I say, we weren’t clinical enough when we did get into those areas.”