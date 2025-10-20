Tadcaster Albion drew 1-1 at Redcar Town before losing on penalties. Picture: Keith Handley

Ryan Qualter said that he and his Tadcaster Albion players were left "hurt" by the nature of their FA Vase exit at Redcar Town.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Brewers lost Friday night's first-round tie on a penalty shoot-out after the game finished 1-1 at the end of 90 minutes.

Following a decent first-half performance, Albion started the second period poorly and fell behind when Kyran Clark struck barely 60 seconds after the resumption.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oli Norman responded in the 64th minute to take the game to penalties, and although Taddy finished strongly, it was the home side who progressed, winning 5-4 on spot-kicks.

Yet, while naturally disappointed to bow out following a shoot-out, it was the way his team went about their business directly after the interval that “really annoyed” Qualter.

"I thought that we were excellent in the first half, and my only criticism was that we could have been better in the final third,” he said.

"We gave the players praise at half-time, and rightly so, But we have come out for the second half, and for 15 minutes, we were all over the place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That 15 minutes really annoyed me. We looked disjointed and like we didn't have any leaders on the pitch.

"The goal that we gave away was awful. It was a catalogue of errors, so I am really disappointed.

"I'm gutted, this hurts. This is the most we have hurt as a group this season. But this is what happens in football. This will show what we have got now. We haven't had many bumps in the road, so we've just got to stick together and regroup."

Tadcaster, who remain second in the NCEL Premier Division standings and just point behind leaders Liversedge, return to action this Saturday when they visit Pickering Town for a 12.30pm kick-off.