Tadcaster Albion 'hurt' by nature of their FA Vase exit at Redcar Town FC
The Brewers lost Friday night's first-round tie on a penalty shoot-out after the game finished 1-1 at the end of 90 minutes.
Following a decent first-half performance, Albion started the second period poorly and fell behind when Kyran Clark struck barely 60 seconds after the resumption.
Oli Norman responded in the 64th minute to take the game to penalties, and although Taddy finished strongly, it was the home side who progressed, winning 5-4 on spot-kicks.
Yet, while naturally disappointed to bow out following a shoot-out, it was the way his team went about their business directly after the interval that “really annoyed” Qualter.
"I thought that we were excellent in the first half, and my only criticism was that we could have been better in the final third,” he said.
"We gave the players praise at half-time, and rightly so, But we have come out for the second half, and for 15 minutes, we were all over the place.
"That 15 minutes really annoyed me. We looked disjointed and like we didn't have any leaders on the pitch.
"The goal that we gave away was awful. It was a catalogue of errors, so I am really disappointed.
"I'm gutted, this hurts. This is the most we have hurt as a group this season. But this is what happens in football. This will show what we have got now. We haven't had many bumps in the road, so we've just got to stick together and regroup."
Tadcaster, who remain second in the NCEL Premier Division standings and just point behind leaders Liversedge, return to action this Saturday when they visit Pickering Town for a 12.30pm kick-off.