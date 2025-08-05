Tadcaster Albion suffered a 3-2 defeat away at Thornaby in the FA Cup. Picture: Keith Handley

Tadcaster Albion fell at the first hurdle in the 2025/26 FA Cup after throwing away a two-goal lead on their way to a 3-2 loss to Thornaby.

Early strikes from Andrew Shepherd and Calum Hudson put the Brewers into a commanding position in Saturday’s extra preliminary round tie, but the home side pulled one back just before half-time then went on to turn the game on its head after the interval.

The opening exchanges saw Ryan Qualter’s men pile on the pressure, and they could have broken the deadlock with just two minutes on the clock, only for Matthew Mulhearn to waste a golden opportunity when he shot straight at the Thornaby goalkeeper from six yards out.

It was however only a matter of time before Tadcaster took a well-deserved lead through Shepherd, who got on the end of a wicked Curtis Senior corner-kick to hammer into the net on 14 minutes.

Moments later, another dangerous Senior delivery from a corner picked out the head of Hudson, who nodded home for 2-0.

Oliver Green, Charlie Owen and Mason Wilson all had opportunities to add to the Albion tally, though it was Thornaby who struck next, three minutes before half-time.

A swift counter-attack ended with James Thew racing clear to make it 2-1 after being played in on goal by Ryan Wright’s.

The second period saw the home side take control as Taddy began to really struggle to string passes together.

And Thornaby were back on terms in the 57th minute thanks to Alex Walker’s header from a Dale Milburn corner.

With the scores level, things began to even out, and neither side looked likely to go on and grab a decisive goal until the hosts did exactly that late on when Shaun Ryder took advantage of some poor Albion defending to calmly slot home the winner.