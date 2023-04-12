Tadcaster Albion claim rare victory over Bridlington Town thanks to substitute's late strike

Already-relegated Tadcaster Albion registered just their fourth league win of the 2022/23 campaign when they beat Bridlington Town 3-2 at Ings Lane. Picture: Keith Handley

The Northern Premier League East Division’s bottom side triumphed 3-2 to secure just their fourth victory of the campaign courtesy of Polish striker Mariusz Bratkowkski’s late goal.

Andy Monkhouse’s men started brightly, Omar Sanyang testing visiting goalkeeper James Hitchcock early on before the hosts took the lead in the 14th minute.

Theo Hudson threaded a defence-splitting pass through to Sanyang, who clinically smashed the ball beyond the advancing Hitchcock.

On 22 minutes, Tadcaster doubled their tally. The ball was played back to the marauding Luke Sharry, whose instinctive shot from just outside the box lacked power but caught Hitchcock by surprise and squirmed beneath the Bridlington custodian.

Sixty seconds later it could have been 3-0 as Des Amponsah found Rafa Ferreira in the area, however his effort under pressure deflected straight into the arms of the grateful goalkeeper.

Albion were good value for their two-goal lead at the interval, though the Seasiders came out fighting after the break and set about trying to get themselves back into the contest.

Taddy stopper Josh Mazfari made a number of good saves to keep the hosts ahead, but Town did manage to reduce the deficit after 75 minutes.

On one of many runs into the home box, Andy Norfolk was fouled by James Beaston and the referee immediately pointed to the penalty spot. The Bridlington striker dusted himself down and took responsibility from 12 yards, sending Mazfari the wrong way.

With the Brewers firmly on the back foot, disaster struck with a minute of normal time left when good work by Norfolk left skipper Jack Griffin waiting in the six-yard box for a simple tap-in.

Bridlington continued to pile on the pressure during injury-time, but it was Albion who would strike a decisive blow.

From a counter-attack down the centre of the pitch, Sanyang collected an inch-perfect through ball but unselfishly, as Hitchcock came off his line, slipped the ball left to substitute Bratkowski, who slotted home his first goal for the club.