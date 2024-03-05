Tadcaster Albion forward Luke Stewart in action during Saturday's NCEL Premier Division clash with Hallam. Picture: Craig Dinsdale

The Brewers were actually trailing 1-0 at Ings Lane when the referee took the players off with 65 minutes on the clock due the pitch becoming waterlogged.

The fixture will now have to be replayed at a later date, however with plenty of fixtures to fit in between now and the end of the season, the last thing O’Connell wanted was an additional match to find a gap for.

“To be fair, the pitch cut up quite badly,” the Albion boss said. “The referee called us at half-time and told us he was going to try and give it the benefit of the doubt and get the game on, but shortly after there was a massive downpour which has sort of killed the pitch.

“Personally, I would have liked the game to continue to get it out of the way, but the last pass we have tried to play, the ball has just stopped dead in the middle of the pitch and we have to respect the referee’s decision.

“We have got a lot of games coming up. It’s already a hectic fixture list and more so for Hallam, who are Saturday, Tuesday, Saturday until the end of the season, so this could end up being a Thursday game, which is not ideal.

“But, it is what it is. We can’t help the weather. The groundsmen have done a brilliant job to get the game on. When we set up for the warm-ups, the pitch was immaculate, we just had a deluge of rain and the further the game went, it just became a slug fest, it was a horrific game of football.”

Elsewhere in the Premier Division, Knaresborough Town brought a run of four consecutive defeats to an end when they edged out Barton Town last Tuesday night in what was a seven-goal thriller.

Striker Lewis Stephens bagged a sensational 23-minute hat-trick before half-time, with George Thewlis’ strike early in the second half putting Simon Parkes’ men 4-1 up.