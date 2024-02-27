Tadcaster Albion boss Mick O'Connell thrilled by attacking intent during Penistone Church success
Second-half goals from Oli Norman and Joe Crosby fired the Brewers to a 2-1 success over their promotion-chasing visitors, ending a sequence of three games without a win.
And although they could have made life far more comfortable for themselves with a more ruthless display in the final third, Albion’s manager was very happy with what he witnessed on Saturday afternoon.
“I thought that we were excellent,” O’Connell reflected. “I thought that overall, we controlled every aspect of the game, with the ball and without the ball.
“I thought that this had been coming. The last three performances have been really good, but we’ve got absolutely nothing from those games, however on Saturday I thought we were well worth the three points.
"We created loads and loads of proper opportunities and should have been out of sight at half-time. Second half we created more opportunities, then at the end we are hanging on for dear life, but showed great character for that last five or 10 minutes.
“But, the main thing for me is that we are creating chances. It’s if you’re not creating chances then you have got a problem.
“If you’re creating loads of good chances then eventually, they are going to start hitting the back of the net."
Victory over Penistone leaves Tadcaster 14th in the NCEL Premier Division standings.
The Brewers return to league action this Saturday when they entertain Hallam at Ings Lane, 3pm kick-off.