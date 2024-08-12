Action from Tadcaster Albion's 4-1 defeat on the road at Eccleshill United. Picture: Craig Dinsdale

Mick O'Connell struggled to find anything positive to say following Tadcaster Albion's 4-1 NCEL Premier Division loss on the road at Eccleshill United.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Brewers made a flying start to the new campaign, winning all of their opening three matches in convincing fashion, scoring nine goals and conceding just the one.

But they were brought crashing back down to earth on Saturday, shipping four goals in the space of 22 second-half minutes before Kieran Greenway pulled one back from the penalty spot late on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm disappointed in our application," O'Connell said. "We weren't competitive enough.

Tadcaster Albion manager Mick O'Connell. Picture: Gerard Binks

"In football, you always get what you deserve and if you out-run and out-work teams, you tend to win games of football - but today, we didn't deserve anything.

"We weren't us, we were nowhere near. We couldn't put three passes together, we were sloppy.

"We weren't ruthless enough in and around their box and we didn't defend well as a team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We were too loose. I don't think that we operated at the levels that we need to operate at today and we got exactly what we deserved."

Following a 3-0 opening-weekend success over Bottesford, Albion triumphed by the same score-line when they met Seaham Red Star in the FA Cup seven days later.

They then followed those wins up with a 3-1 victory at home to Silsden last Tuesday evening, Luca Bolino opening the scoring before Elliott Andrew added a brace.

Saturday's loss saw the Brewers drop down to fifth place in the table.