Tadcaster Albion manager Mick O'Connell. Picture: Gerard Binks

Despite taking an early lead through Oli Norman's sixth goal of the season, the Brewers were soundly beaten in the end in a game that was significantly delayed due to a serious leg injury suffered by visiting player James Walshaw.

And while the Albion boss was quick to stress that player welfare should always take priority over the outcome of a game of football, he was unable to hide his frustration when asked about how his players performed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We started negatively, we were on the back foot, we were too deep, we didn’t want to break out of our shape,” O’Connell said.

"We knew where we could exploit weaknesses and that was across their inexperienced back-line. Every time we pressed the ball properly we pinched the ball high up the pitch.

"But I just think we showed them too much respect and sat off them too much, so then every time they went forwards they looked like creating and scoring.

"The goals we conceded were really poor. We’ve got to deal with the first one and the third one better, the fourth one is highly embarrassing and the fifth came against the run of play when we were throwing bodies forward trying to restore some kind of pride.

"You can get caught on the break, that can happen in football, but some of those goals were unacceptable.”