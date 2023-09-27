News you can trust since 1836
BREAKING
Labour mayors join forces to urge Sunak not to scrap HS2 Northern link
UK's first drug consumption room gets approval to open in Glasgow
School pays tribute to pupil, 15, stabbed to death in Croydon
UK braces as Storm Agnes prepares for landfall
Airline cancels flights from major UK airport
Google celebrates its 25th birthday

Tadcaster Albion boss Mick O'Connell not worried by league position after cup exploits

Mick O’Connell isn’t overly concerned by Tadcaster Albion’s lowly league position, but insists that his players need to find some consistency if they are to start climbing the table.
By Rhys Howell
Published 27th Sep 2023, 13:18 BST- 2 min read
Updated 27th Sep 2023, 13:18 BST
Lewis Stephens netted an early goal to give Tadcaster Albion the lead in Saturday's FA Vase clash with Blyth Town, but the Brewers went on to lose that game 2-1 at Ings Lane. Picture: Craig DinsdaleLewis Stephens netted an early goal to give Tadcaster Albion the lead in Saturday's FA Vase clash with Blyth Town, but the Brewers went on to lose that game 2-1 at Ings Lane. Picture: Craig Dinsdale
Lewis Stephens netted an early goal to give Tadcaster Albion the lead in Saturday's FA Vase clash with Blyth Town, but the Brewers went on to lose that game 2-1 at Ings Lane. Picture: Craig Dinsdale

The Brewers currently sit 17th in the 20-team NCEL Premier Division having not played in the competition since losing 2-0 at Goole more than a fortnight previously.

Their fine FA Cup run, which was ended at the second qualifying round stage by a 3-1 defeat to a strong Chester team who play their football three divisions higher in National League North, has meant that Albion have not completed as many league fixtures as most of their rivals.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Last Saturday saw them in FA Vase action, losing 2-1 at home to Blyth Town, leaving them with as many as four games in hand on some Premier Division sides.

Thus, boss O’Connell feels that Taddy are in a false position, and is expecting to see significant progress in the coming weeks.

Most Popular

“I’m not worrying about our league position at this stage,” he said. “To be honest, I’m not even looking at it because we have got three, even four games in hand on some teams.

"It will even out sooner rather than later. You look at this league and everyone is beating everyone else. If we go on a little run and win three or four in a row, we’ll be right back in contention towards the right end of the table.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I am quietly confident that we are a match for most teams. I think every game is winnable, but only if we are performing above 90 percent. The nature of this league means that if you don't perform somewhere near your best, then you will always drop points.

"We’ve produced some good performances, but not enough of them. We have to be more consistent. We need to take the consistency we showed to win three FA Cup games on the bounce into the league and start finding ways to win the kind of fixtures that we’ve lost at Goole and Pickering.

"You shouldn’t forget that this is a new team and it’s still bedding in. I think it will be after Christmas before you see the very best of us, but we need to find that consistency quickly.”

This Saturday, Albion visit 16th-placed Eccleshill United (3pm).

Related topics:GooleAlbionChesterNational League North