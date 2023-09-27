Tadcaster Albion boss Mick O'Connell not worried by league position after cup exploits

Lewis Stephens netted an early goal to give Tadcaster Albion the lead in Saturday's FA Vase clash with Blyth Town, but the Brewers went on to lose that game 2-1 at Ings Lane. Picture: Craig Dinsdale

The Brewers currently sit 17th in the 20-team NCEL Premier Division having not played in the competition since losing 2-0 at Goole more than a fortnight previously.

Their fine FA Cup run, which was ended at the second qualifying round stage by a 3-1 defeat to a strong Chester team who play their football three divisions higher in National League North, has meant that Albion have not completed as many league fixtures as most of their rivals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last Saturday saw them in FA Vase action, losing 2-1 at home to Blyth Town, leaving them with as many as four games in hand on some Premier Division sides.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thus, boss O’Connell feels that Taddy are in a false position, and is expecting to see significant progress in the coming weeks.

“I’m not worrying about our league position at this stage,” he said. “To be honest, I’m not even looking at it because we have got three, even four games in hand on some teams.

"It will even out sooner rather than later. You look at this league and everyone is beating everyone else. If we go on a little run and win three or four in a row, we’ll be right back in contention towards the right end of the table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am quietly confident that we are a match for most teams. I think every game is winnable, but only if we are performing above 90 percent. The nature of this league means that if you don't perform somewhere near your best, then you will always drop points.

"We’ve produced some good performances, but not enough of them. We have to be more consistent. We need to take the consistency we showed to win three FA Cup games on the bounce into the league and start finding ways to win the kind of fixtures that we’ve lost at Goole and Pickering.

"You shouldn’t forget that this is a new team and it’s still bedding in. I think it will be after Christmas before you see the very best of us, but we need to find that consistency quickly.”