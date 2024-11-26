Tadcaster Albion boss Mick O'Connell frustrated by players' naivety during Beverley Town loss
The Brewers boss labelled his players “naive” in the wake of another “poor” defensive display, which left them 3-1 down inside 52 minutes at Beverley Town on Saturday afternoon.
And although Elliott Andrew’s second goal of the afternoon reduced the deficit soon afterwards and gave them hope of nicking a point, the hosts then added a fourth late on to end the game as a contest.
"It’s the same old story, we are saying the same things every week. You have to earn a result, earn a point, earn three points and we are not doing that at the moment because we are so easy to play against so naive.
"We were really poor defensively. The first goal, you can’t concede that at the near post, Sam [Green] will know that. The second one, in the 47th minute, we give away a stupid, lazy foul on the edge of the box. It gives them an opportunity and the kid scores.
"The third goal is a wide free-kick and we don’t make first contact or win the second ball. There’s a scramble and we just don’t defend the box well enough. But then we get back in the game, and at 3-2 we look like we could go on and equalise.
"We probably should have got a point from the game, but then we can’t be bothered to track a runner and they score from a cut-back.
"I don’t think that we deserved to win the game, but if it had been a draw, nobody could have complained.”
Defeat leaves Tadcaster just two places and four points above the relegation zone heading into this Saturday’s home showdown with Eccleshill United (3pm).
