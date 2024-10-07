Tadcaster Albion went down 2-0 at Rossington Main on Saturday afternoon, much to the frustration of manager Mick O'Connell. Picture: Craig Dinsdale

Tadcaster Albion boss Mick O’Connell was once again left to bemoan a lack of killer edge from his players following Saturday’s 2-0 away loss at Rossington Main.

The Brewers created a host of clear goal-scoring opportunities throughout the game, but failed to take any of them and were ultimately made to pay for their profligacy.

Elliott Andrew, Luca Bolino and Ethan Kachosa all passed up chances to break the deadlock early on before a Mason Wilson own goal handed the home side a 24th-minute lead.

And, although the second half saw Albion pushing hard for an equaliser, Bolino and Andrew were again unable to finish off decent chances, with Rossington’s Ashley Worsfold adding a second goal at the death to wrap things up for the hosts.

“We are creating so many chances but we are not clinical, we are not ruthless enough,” O’Connell said.

“It’s becoming boring now. We had 13 shots today and six on target. They've had four, three on target, and we've been beaten 2-0.

"To be honest, if we had still been playing next Tuesday we wouldn’t have scored.

"It just wouldn’t happen for us and without being disrespectful or sounding stupid, we could have been 3-0 up before they scored.

“You have got to be ruthless and take your chances.”

O’Connell was also unhappy with the performance of the match official, adding: "I’ve seen some bad, bad referees this year but I think he was the worst I have ever seen.”

Saturday’s result sees Tadcaster drop to 12th position in the NCEL Premier Division standings.