Action from Tadcaster Albion's 2-2 home draw with Long Eaton United. Picture: Keith Handley

The Brewers fought back from a goal down to take a 2-1 lead against Long Eaton United in the 92nd minute of Tuesday’s Northern Premier League East Division clash, but then conceded again almost straight from the restart.

And although he admitted that it was frustrating to see two points snatched away at the death, Ogilvie was adamant that Albion were so poor during the first half that the game could easily have been over as a contest before the interval.

“If you had told me at half-time that we were going to get a point I would have snapped your hand off. First half, I thought that we were absolutely awful,” Tadcaster’s joint manager reflected.

“We couldn’t string two passes together, we couldn’t do anything, we kept giving sloppy balls away and it could have been 4-0 or 5-0 at half-time. If it had been it wouldn’t really have been an unfair reflection of that half.

“Second half, we got back to basics and worked harder and got the first goal by Cole [Roberts], which was a great finish. Then we got the penalty which Nathan Curtis scored, but then a minute later their goal has gone in.

“How it’s happened is a little bit gutting, but at half-time I’d have taken a point, and we’ve got a point, so I can’t be too disheartened.”

Luke Cox moved Long Eaton ahead on 24 minutes, but Taddy got back on terms early in the second half when Roberts marked his full debut for the club by cutting in off the left and bending a fine finish into the top corner.

James Beaston was then sent off for a second bookable offence, but 10-man Albion moved in front in injury-time after substitute Curtis converted from the spot following a handball in the away box.

There was however still time for Micah Jebbison to rescue a point for the visitors, a result which keeps the Brewers second-from-bottom of the table.

On Saturday, Tadcaster were held 1-1 at home by Shildon, Lewis Hey the man on target.