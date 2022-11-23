Tadcaster Albion currently find themselves rooted to the foot of the Northern Premier League East Division table. Picture: Ian Parker

The Brewers remain rooted to the foot of the Northern Premier League East Division table and without a single victory in 18 attempts this term.

Thrashed 6-2 by Pontefract Collieries on Saturday despite being two goals up inside 15 minutes, Albion then went down 4-0 at home to leaders Worksop Town in midweek.

And although recent results leave Taddy seven points adrift of second-from-bottom Shildon and nine shy of safety, Ogilvie says that he and his players have to keep their heads up and will continue fighting.

Craig Ogilvie, left, and Neil Sibson took over at Tadcaster Albion in late September, but are still waiting for their first victory. Picture: Submitted

"Panic will never set in for me,” he said. “I can’t panic, if I start panicking then I might as well leave. We’ve got to keep going. We’ve just got to keep grinding and keep grinding.

"The minute that you think that you’re down then I might as well give someone else a go at it. But I’m not like that, I’ve had it where I’ve been towards the bottom [of the league] and I’ve been towards the top. I’ve had both ends of the spectrum and you’ve just got to keep battling.

"We can’t feel sorry for ourselves, because it’s easily done when you’re in the position we’re in. We’ve got to keep battling and believe that we are going to get three points regardless of who we are playing against.

"I think at the minute, it is a mentality thing. The quality is there, we’ve got good footballers, I just think we are always nervous, there’s a nervousness about the changing room because we haven’t got that three points.

"Hopefully, once we get them, we can start to kick on a little bit like a few of the other teams have done down towards the bottom. All it takes is two or three wins and, before you know it, you are right back up there.”