Tadcaster Albion boss Craig Ogilvie encouraged by players' work-rate as losing run ends

Tadcaster Albion played out a 1-1 draw with Dunston UTS to bring to an end a run of five consecutive defeats. Picture: Keith Handley

The Brewers remain rooted to the bottom of the Northern Premier League East Division and without a victory in 19 attempts this term following Saturday’s 1-1 draw, but manager Craig Ogilvie was happy with a share of the spoils and a hard-working display which he believes bodes well for the future.

"It’s a point that we’d have taken before the game,” he said.

"The fact that we have come back from 1-0 down to get a draw is a positive, we’ve just got to stop conceding sloppy goals.

"It’s a point against a team that is sat fifth in the table and when you are towards the bottom of the league, every point is vital.

"We’re happy with the work-rate, that is the big thing from Saturday. That work-rate is what we have got to maintain now week in, week out.

"We have seen it before where we have a good performance and it’s not consistent. We said after the game that this is the standard we have set and we have to maintain it going forward because that work-rate and effort will go a long way.”

Visiting Dunston made a strong start to Saturday’s contest and broke the deadlock when Richard Coulson chipped in a cross and picked out the run of Carl Finnigan, who glanced his header inside the far post.

Tadcaster levelled matters from a corner in the 43rd minute, Nathan Croft delivering into the box for Luke Hinsley to power home with his head.

Early in the second half, the Brewers almost took the lead, captain Nathan Valentine seeing a shot saved by Daniel Staples.

Hinsley then fired over the top and Steve Smith shot wide before Valentine was denied at the death by the face of a Dunston defender.

Next up for struggling Albion is another home game at Ings Lane this Friday, December 2.