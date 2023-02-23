Goalkeeper Pete Jameson is expected to miss Harrogate Town's League Two trip to Swindon Town having damaged a hand in training this week. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

Tuesday’s goalless draw at Grimsby means that the Sulphurites are still yet to beat anyone home and away in League Two this term, though they have another chance to address that this weekend.

Simon Weaver’s men put the Robins to the sword on the opening day of 2022/23, romping to a convincing 3-0 victory at Wetherby Road.

Since then, Swindon have gone on to enjoy a markedly better time of it than 20th-placed Harrogate, and currently sit nine positions and 15 points higher in the table.

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver.

But, buoyed by a run of just one defeat in their previous six away matches, Weaver says that his side are relishing the prospect of going head-to-head with one of the division’s biggest outfits in front of what is usually a sizeable crowd for the level.

"We're looking forward to it, Swindon are a great footballing team and it will be another great atmosphere,” he said.

"When you go down the tunnel there, you certainly think 'yeah, we're in the Football League' - but this is why we wanted to be in the Football League.

"We don't just want to go there and it just be like an FA Cup tie, just enjoy the afternoon and go home as losers. We've got to go and pick up more points, that's the aim.

"We'll try and build on Tuesday night by keeping the messages simple and hopefully the lads will grow in spirit and resolve and by knowing what we are about.

"It's not about complicating anything, it is about wanting it, wanting every single challenge to be met with determination and making sure that we come first."

Town will travel down to Wiltshire minus the services of defensive duo Kayne Ramsay (face) and Kyle Ferguson (knee), while midfielder Stephen Dooley (foot and groin) also remains sidelined.

And it is expected that the Sulphurites will also be without goalkeeper Pete Jameson through injury.

The 29-year-old has recently lost his spot between the sticks to Mark Oxley, but wasn’t even named among the substitutes at Grimsby in midweek having damaged a hand in training.