Swindon Town v Harrogate Town: Sulphurites aim to end three-game losing run

Harrogate Town head to high-flying Swindon this Saturday with the aim of bringing to an end a run of three consecutive League Two defeats.

The Sulphurites made a fine start to the 2025/26 campaign, remaining unbeaten after four games and putting eight points on the board.

But, following an unfortunate late loss to title favourites Chesterfield at the end of August in a game that could have gone either way, Simon Weaver’s men have let their standards slip.

A 2-0 defeat at Bromley followed, with Town failing to create much by way of goal-scoring opportunities before succumbing to a couple of set-piece goals which left their manager tearing his hair out.

Worse was to come last weekend, with Harrogate managing to lose 1-0 at home to a Crawley side who had failed to win any of their first six league outings, and arrived in North Yorkshire with just two points to their name.

Getting back on track down in Wiltshire will however be a tough assignment for the Wetherby Road outfit, with Swindon currently second in the table and on a run of three straight victories.

Since losing 2-1 at Walsall on the opening day, Ian Holloway’s team have won five out of six in League Two, scoring plenty of goals along the way.

Having found the back of the net no fewer than 14 times already, the Robins are currently the most prolific side in the division.

They beat Barrow 3-1 last time out, having put three past previously-undefeated Crewe the game before that.

So far at home this season, Swindon have suffered one loss to Barnet, but beaten Shrewsbury and Cambridge.

Harrogate’s overall League Two record against the Robins is not bad at all. They have won two and drawn four of the previous eight meetings between the teams, without managing a victory at the County Ground.

Weaver’s troops have drawn on each of their two most recent visits, 0-0 last season and 1-1 in 2023/24. Their only loss in Wiltshire was 3-0 in February 2023, with the first head-to-head at Swindon ending 1-1 back in November 2021.