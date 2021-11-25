Harrogate Town players celebrate their second goal in Tuesday evening's 2-0 win t Carlisle United. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

The Sulphurites will travel to Swindon Town on Saturday minus four injured players and with question marks hanging over the heads of at least a couple more.

Centre-halves Rory McArdle (groin) and Will Smith (hernia) have been joined on the long-term casualty list by right-back Ryan Fallowfield (groin) and striker Aaron Martin (knee), with none of that quartet likely to feature again before Christmas.

Meanwhile, Weaver is waiting to discover the extent of the hamstring issue which forced skipper Josh Falkingham off the pitch during the closing stages of Tuesday's victory at Carlisle Unite.

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver.

In addition, winger Simon Power reported another knock to the same bruised foot which prevented him from starting that game.

Veteran midfielder Lloyd Kerry is only just back from an ankle issue and not yet 100 per cent, while versatile defender Warren Burrell has been struggling with a tight calf.

"We’ll have to watch Josh Falkingham and Simon [Power] took another knock to the foot," Weaver said.

“It would be nice to rest one or two but we just can’t because we haven’t got the bodies. So, we are going to have to wrap everybody up in cotton wool in training and try and put out pretty much the same squad at Swindon as we had at Carlisle.

"We went to Carlisle with two 16-year-olds on the bench and we had lads cramping up. So, we will have to look after them off the pitch and they will have to look after themselves at home because we have got to go again on Saturday and find ways to cause Swindon problems.

"It’s pretty tough, but clubs sometimes have this to deal with and we just have to dig in.”

Town head to Swindon sixth in the League Two standings, while the Robins sit third having won four of their last five league outings.