Swindon Town v Harrogate Town: Another injury blow for the Sulphurites

Harrogate Town captain Josh Falkingham in action against MK Dons. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

Harrogate Town have suffered another injury blow ahead of Saturday’s League Two trip to Swindon (3pm).

Having confirmed earlier in the week that experienced defender Liam Gibson will miss out at the County Ground due to a hamstring tear that is likely to sideline him until 2025, Simon Weaver has revealed that captain Josh Falkingham is also struggling for fitness.

Like Gibson, midfielder Falkingham limped off during the first half of the Sulphurites’ 5-1 midweek loss to MK Dons, but was expected to recover in time for Saturday’s match.

However, after sustaining not one, but two dead legs, it appears that the 34-year-old former Leeds United man is now an outside bet to play in the game.

Liam Gibson tore a hamstring during Harrogate Town's recent 5-1 home defeat to MK Dons.

"Falks is doing okay, but I don’t anticipate him being fully fit for tomorrow, which is a shame,” Weaver explained.

"But, he was desperate to come with us, and play some role whether on or off the pitch, and I can’t thank him enough for that because he’s such a top guy.

"He’s a winner and that’s what we want, that mentality to see jobs through in each chunk of the game, and having that with me, and Paul [Thirlwell] with me strengthens me no end.”

Gibson, 27, who has started all of Town’s six most recent matches in all competitions after coming off the bench in the previous three, was substituted 20 minutes into Tuesday’s loss to MK.

Sulphurites boss Simon Weaver.

"It looks like he'll be out possibly until the new year, which is a blow,” Weaver said. "It’s a badly-torn hamstring.

“He's a really good lad, the lads love him and he's been an important part of our progress over the last year, so he'll be a miss.”

Utility man Warren Burrell took Gibson’s place at left-back in midweek, with Matty Foulds not named among the substitutes, but Weaver has confirmed that the former Bradford City defender is in contention for a start against Swindon.

"Matty Foulds has been working hard in every aspect in training, he has been as good as gold,” the Harrogate chief added.

"We know he can do a very good job for us, and that’s the strength that we have. We know that we have got good lads champing at the bit to have a go themselves.”

Meanwhile, attacking midfielder Matty Daly is said to be progressing well in his recovery from his own hamstring problem and could be back in contention for a place in Weaver’s squad for October 12’s home clash with Newport County.

The news on fellow midfielder George Thomson, Town’s 18-goal leading marksman last term, is however less positive.

"Thommo is still struggling,” Weaver said of the 33-year-old’s troublesome achilles.

“He gets to a certain level of running and he is still feeling it, but we will get to the bottom of it.

"We are having opinions off three of the best specialists in the UK at the minute. We are striving at all levels to get players back on the pitch.

"He was one of our best players last year and our top goal-scorer and he lives and breathes Harrogate Town, so we could do with him on the pitch, but he is struggling a little bit right now.”

Harrogate head into Saturday’s fixture 18th in the League Two standings having won three and drawn one of their opening nine matches.

They have tasted defeat in both of their previous two away games without scoring, though 21st-placed Swindon have hardly been in great form on home soil.

Mark Kennedy’s men have lost three and triumphed just once in four league outings on their own turf, scoring four times before the break as they beat Newport County 4-0.

Last time out, they drew 1-1 at Tranmere Rovers, having gone down 2-1 at Port Vale at the weekend.