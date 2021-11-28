Swindon Town 1 Harrogate Town 1: Advertiser player ratings

Harrogate Town drew 1-1 at Swindon Town on Saturday afternoon. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

Mark Oxley 7 - Very unfortunate not to keep a second clean-sheet on the bounce, though wasn’t overly busy. Stood up and made an important block from Jack Payne at the death, while also claiming a first club assist.

Nathan Sheron 7.5 - Impressive in the air and linked well with George Thomson down the right-hand side. Reliable defensively and in possession of the football.

Warren Burrell 8 - Up against a tough competitor in Tyreece Simpson, who tried to rough Town’s 'Mr Reliable' up, though the experienced centre-half kept coming back stronger, cutting out danger on multiple occasions. A solid defensive display performance was only tarnished a late miskick, which could easily have led to the Robins nicking a 97th-minute winner.

Lloyd Kerry impressed on his return to Harrogate Town's starting line-up.

Connor Hall 7 - Showed plenty of passion at the back to help out his central-defensive partner Burrell. Was booked shortly before the final whistle following an off-the-ball incident.

Lewis Page 7.5 - A really strong performance from Harrogate's left-back, who defended superbly throughout. Will be baffled as to why one perfectly-timed sliding challenge earned him a booking and even more perplexed by referee Alan Young's decision to award the hosts a late penalty when Jayden Mitchell-Lawson lost his footing under no contact. Delivered an excellent first-half cross that Luke Armstrong headed narrowly wide.

Josh Falkingham 7 - An improved display from the Harrogate skipper, who looked more comfortable in a midfield three than he has done when playing as a two in some recent matches. Helped to stop Swindon’s passing game and got involved in some good Town moves. Booked.

Lloyd Kerry 8 - ADVERTISER STAR MAN. Back in the side and integral to Town’s approach and to them stopping the Robins from dominating possession. Like Falkingham, he was a constant presence in midfield, hassling and harrying opposition players before being replaced in the 85th minute. Twice denied from long range.

Alex Pattison 7 - Was like a magnet to the ball in his new number 10 role, often winning possession high up the pitch and causing the home side a number of problems.

George Thomson 7.5 - Ran his socks off all game for the cause. Impressive throughout aside from a couple of uncharacteristic wayward passes. Also showed a glimpse of his abilities at right-back for the final 10 minutes, during which he came up with a stunning late block to deny Swindon the win.

Jack Diamond 8 - Took his fourth goal of the season well, anticipating Oxley’s long clearance, running in behind and maintaining his composure as he nutmegged the advancing Jojo Wollcacott. Also produced some bright moments running at the Robins' defence.