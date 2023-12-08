Sutton United v Harrogate Town: Sulphurites aiming to end woeful run at Gander Green Lane
The Sulphurites will be looking to forget about last weekend's FA Cup mauling by League One leaders Bolton Wanderers and pick up where they left off against Wrexham last Tuesday.
Simon Weaver's men came back from two goals down to draw 2-2 with the promotion-chasing Red Dragons and dominated the vast majority of the second half without managing to find a winning goal.
History is however very much against them when it comes to fixtures against Sutton at Gander Green Lane.
The Amber & Chocolates may well be struggling this term and head into Saturday's fixture bottom of the table having managed just three wins in their 20 league outings thus far, but they boast a 100 percent home record against Harrogate.
Town have been beaten on each of their five previous visits to South London, losing 2-1 last season and 1-0 in both League Two and the EFL Trophy in 2021/22.
Sutton also won both of the two National League clashes between the sides at their home ground, in addition to triumphing on each of their previous two visits to Wetherby Road.
United’s recent form has been better than it was at the start of the season. They beat non-league Horsham 3-0 in the FA Cup at the weekend and are unbeaten in each of their last five league matches, drawing all of their four most recent outings 1-1.
Town will again be without long-term casualties Mark Oxley, Rod McDonald, Toby Sims and Sam Folarin this weekend.