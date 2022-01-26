Sutton United 1 Harrogate Town 0: Advertiser player ratings

Harrogate Town were beaten 1-0 on the road at Sutton United in the quarter-finals of the EFL Trophy. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

Mark Oxley 6 - Will be frustrated to have been beaten the way he was, albeit by a well-struck effort which he may not have seen until it was too late. Claimed aerial balls well besides one spill of a routine cross that he was extremely fortunate to get away with. Beat away Craig Eastmond's blast shortly after half-time.

Nathan Sheron 6.5 - Played on the right of a back-three that looked solid and gave very little away having been brought in for the cup-tied Lewis Richards. Made some important interceptions and clearances.

Rory McArdle 6.5 - Plenty of aggressive, front foot defending as is the norm from Town's experienced centre-half. Booked for a sliding challenge in the second half.

Jack Muldoon is taken out at Gander Green Lane.

Warren Burrell 7 - Started on the left of the back-three before being shifted to left-wing-back when Lewis Page went off injured. Looked comfortable in both positions, which is testament to his versatility. Showed good reading of the game on a number of occasions to beat Sutton attackers to the ball.

George Thomson 7.5 - ADVERTISER STAR MAN. His passing from right-wing-back caused Sutton problems, as did his forays forwards. Was in the right place at the right time to spare Oxley's blushes when he dropped what should have been a routine catch and also denied the hosts a last-gasp second goal with a lung-busting goal-line clearance at the death.

Josh Falkingham 7 - Saw plenty of the ball and almost hurt Sutton on number of occasions with his accurate and incisive passing.

Lloyd Kerry 6.5 - Helped Town dominate the game for large periods with some vital interceptions and the kind of pressing and work off the ball that Town fans have come to expect from the tenacious midfielder. Replaced by Mark Beck on 82 minutes.

Lewis Page 6.5 - Created one of Town’s best moments with a well-timed run and cross into the box before being replaced in the 53rd minute by Will Smith due to a tight hamstring. Booked.

Jack Muldoon 7 - Almost fired the Sulphurites ahead with a piece of instinctive finishing, only to be denied by Bouzanis. Got through lots of running and pressured the Sutton defence frequently. Did well to nick possession wide on the right and set up Harrogate's first decent opening of the contest.

Luke Armstrong 6.5 - Up against a very physical central-defensive duo, who mopped up most things in the air. Starved of decent service for long periods, though he had a strike blocked and another saved before the interval. Went as close as anyone in a Town shirt to scoring with a late effort which bounced off the base of the post. Booked.

Brahima Diarra 6.5 - Is getting closer to scoring his first Town goal. He once again beat opponents on multiple occasions, only to fall short when it came to his end product. Dispossessed in a dangerous area early on, leading to Enzio Boldewijn going close to breaking the deadlock. Replaced by Pattison in the 66th minute

Substitutes:

Will Smith 6.5 - Slotted straight in on the right of Harrogate's back-three when Page was forced off. Won plenty in the air and made a number of clearances.

Alex Pattison 6 - Couldn’t make a meaningful impression on the game having replaced Diarra on 66 minutes. Only got a few opportunities to showcase his ability with the ball at his feet.