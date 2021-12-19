Sutton United 1 Harrogate Town 0: Advertiser player ratings.

Harrogate Town suffered a third consecutive League Two defeat when they lost out 1-0 at Sutton United on Saturday. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

Mark Oxley 6.5 - Not at fault for the only goal of the game and wasn't overly troubled otherwise.

Nathan Sheron 6.5 - Made two vital defensive interceptions that could have lead to Sutton goals, but didn’t offer much going forward from right-back.

Warren Burrell 6.5 - Part of a defence that didn’t give away too many chances. Fared well up against United's powerful front-two.

On-loan Sunderland winger Jack Diamond impressed once again down the left flank.

Connor Hall 6.5 - Made a number of important clearances and was constantly battling with the Sutton frontline, but might be disappointed with his part in the hosts' goal. Went close with two headed chances.

Lewis Page 7 - Town's left-back made some strong challenges and linked well with Jack Diamond down his side of the field.

Josh Falkingham 7 - Played some good forward passes that could have lead to chances for his side. Always looking to get the team on the front foot and moving in the right direction.

Alex Pattison 7.5 - Showed some real quality touches, but too often made the wrong decision, opting to shoot rather than find a teammate. Did manage to force a good save from Bouzanis.

Lloyd Kerry 6.5 - Got through a lot of work, particularly in the first half as he helped Town assert their influence on the game. Didn’t offer much in an attacking sense and was sacrificed for Muldoon as Simon Weaver went in search of a way back into the contest.

George Thomson 6.5 - Some good long-range passing, though he wasn’t able to find the quality of end product needed to break through the Sutton defence.

Luke Armstrong 6 - Town's leading marksman didn't enjoy much joy against the two big Sutton centre-halves. Wasn't the disruptive force up front that he usually is.

Jack Diamond 7.5 - ADVERTISER STAR MAN. Looked Harrogate's most likely source of a goal, however he too often looked like he wanted to do it all himself. Booked.

Substitutes:

Jack Muldoon (on for Kerry, 65) 6.5 - Almost won it for Town with a late header, but denied by a fine save from Dean Bouzanis.

Simon Power (on for Thomson, 74) 6.5 - Managed to work the Sutton keeper with a powerful effort, but unable to find an equaliser for Town.